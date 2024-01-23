WATCH LIVE

Houston Texans 2024 opponents: Lamar Jackson, Cowboys, Patrick Mahomes, Jordan Love among foes

Houston played in five games against playoff teams from the previous season in 2023.

ByMatt Guillermo KTRK logo
Tuesday, January 23, 2024 12:22AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They exceeded expectations. Now, the NFL is paying attention.

The Houston Texans will follow up a breakout season for quarterback C.J. Stroud and head coach Demeco Ryans with a 2024 season that will see the young crew face seven teams that qualified for this season's playoffs.

On Monday, the team announced to fans its confirmed opponents for Stroud and Ryans' sophomore season in Houston, including teams from the AFC East, NFC North, the other remaining AFC division winners, a rotating one-off with the Dallas Cowboys, and the customary AFC South matchups. The Texans will play one more game on the road than at home.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud celebrates after their win against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston.
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Houston was 4-4 as the visiting team this past regular season.

Scheduling has not yet been announced, but home and away assignments were confirmed.

Here are the teams Houston faces, divided by home and away, along with a note for select matchups:

Home

  • Indianapolis Colts: Split 2023 series, lost to Colts at home.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars: Split 2023 series, lost to Jags at home.
  • Tennessee Titans: Swept 2023 series.
  • Detroit Lions: Last faced off on Thanksgiving 2020; Detroit is an NFC championship game finalist.
  • Buffalo Bills: Last hosted Bills in a wild-card game thriller in 2020.
  • Miami Dolphins: Last hosted Dolphins in 2018 season.
  • Chicago Bears: Earned 2023 No. 1 pick over Houston before trading it.
  • Baltimore Ravens: Third-ever Stroud-Lamar Jackson matchup, but first time in Houston.

Away

  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • New England Patriots: Houston 3-9 vs. the Pats, but winners of two of last three matchups.
  • New York Jets: Team returns to MetLife Stadium a season removed from Stroud's concussion game.
  • Kansas City Chiefs: Stroud's first-ever matchup against Patrick Mahomes.
  • Dallas Cowboys: Stroud's first-ever matchup against team up north.
  • Green Bay Packers: Matchup pits Stroud with another young rising signal-caller, Jordan Love.
  • Minnesota Vikings: Houston winless against the Vikes in five games all-time.

It should be noted that the Texans entered the 2023 season without a nationally televised game scheduled. Still, after a 10-7 record and a division title, the team may get a proper return to primetime when the league-wide schedule is released this spring.

