Houston Texans 2024 opponents: Lamar Jackson, Cowboys, Patrick Mahomes, Jordan Love among foes

Houston played in five games against playoff teams from the previous season in 2023.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They exceeded expectations. Now, the NFL is paying attention.
The Houston Texans will follow up a breakout season for quarterback C.J. Stroud and head coach Demeco Ryans with a 2024 season that will see the young crew face seven teams that qualified for this season's playoffs.
On Monday, the team announced to fans its confirmed opponents for Stroud and Ryans' sophomore season in Houston, including teams from the AFC East, NFC North, the other remaining AFC division winners, a rotating one-off with the Dallas Cowboys, and the customary AFC South matchups. The Texans will play one more game on the road than at home.
Houston was 4-4 as the visiting team this past regular season.
Scheduling has not yet been announced, but home and away assignments were confirmed.
Here are the teams Houston faces, divided by home and away, along with a note for select matchups:
It should be noted that the Texans entered the 2023 season without a nationally televised game scheduled. Still, after a 10-7 record and a division title, the team may get a proper return to primetime when the league-wide schedule is released this spring.
