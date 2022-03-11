Former football standout Selvin Young makes food history at RodeoHouston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many folks will remember Selvin Young for what he did on the football field.
The Jersey Village High School alumnus had a standout career for the Texas Longhorns - including winning the 2005 national championship. After playing two seasons in the NFL, Young is now excelling in the shadows of NRG Stadium - home of the NFL's Houston Texans. He's doing so in the food truck business.
"Being from Houston, walking these grounds as a kid and going to the Astrodome and Astroworld - it's really cool," Young explained about his opportunity to take part in the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Young is the owner of a pair of food trucks. One of them, Big Hot's, is making its first appearance at Rodeo Houston. In fact, while doing so, Big Hot's is making history.
"Ninety years - in the history of the Rodeo, they've never had a vegan concept," Young noted. "For me, a Black entrepreneur, I'm the first one into this space where it's never been done."
Big Hot's, according to Young, introduces a new aspect into his diet.
"Go for it. It's healthy," Young explained of his truck's vegan concept. "Why couldn't a football guy, who's eaten meat his entire life, try something different and get people to try it? It's my goal to put healthy items in front of people with good flavor and good taste."
Big Hot's is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
