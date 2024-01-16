Texans fans, you can help CJ Stroud win Rookie of the Year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans fans, you have the power to make CJ Stroud the rookie of rookies this season.

The history-making quarterback was named one of six finalists for the 2023 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year, a fan-driven award to recognize the best first-year player regardless of conference or position.

To be clear, the award is not the same as the arguably more prestigious Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors for each NFC and AFC, for which Stroud is very much in the conversation to earn.

Still, Stroud is in great company as the only QB to make the list. He faces stiff competition from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, Detroit's pair of rookies - tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and Atlanta Falcons running back and University of Texas alum Bijan Robinson.

Stroud's nomination is based on his three rookie of the week honors he earned over his breakout season.

According to the league, Stroud led all rookie QBs in passing yards at 4,108 and touchdown passes at 23. He also finished with the third-most passing yards by a rookie in NFL history and became the fourth qualifying rookie quarterback in NFL history with a passer rating of 100 or higher.

Fans will be able to vote on the NFL's website through Friday, Feb. 2. The winner will be announced during the week leading to Feb. 11's Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Can Stroud and the upstart Texans pull the upset in Baltimore? Tune in to watch the AFC Divisional Game between Houston and the Ravens, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC13.