ABC13's 'Inside the NFL Draft' show to feature Lone Star-studded lineup and special inside stories

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Houston is getting you ready for the NFL Draft spectacle with a one-hour special, "Inside the NFL Draft," airing Thursday at 9 a.m. and available to watch wherever you stream ABC13.

This weekend marks the biggest draft for the Houston Texans in years, with two first-round picks and 11 selections overall. What will they do?

Houston Texans NFL Draft: If picks don't work out, 'you guys can blame me,' Caserio jokes
As usual, Houston-area products and Texas college players are major focuses for the 32 NFL teams looking to change their fortunes or keep building their championship rosters. Who should you follow?

This year, the NFL Draft hits the strip in Las Vegas for the first time with a three-day spectacle never before seen for the NFL's marquee offseason event. How did it all come together?


It's all on "Inside the NFL Draft" with our ABC13 team, hosted by Jonathan Bruce and Adam Winkler, with a star-studded lineup of Lone Star state guests including Robert Griffin III (Baylor / ESPN), Sam Acho (Texas / ESPN), former Houston Texans star Jonathan Joseph, NFL expert John McClain and more.

All seven rounds of the NFL Draft (Thurs. - Sat.) live on ABC13.
