'New Year's Rockin' Eve' adds Spanish-language countdown in Puerto Rico

'New Year's Rockin' Eve' returns for 50th anniversary this year

NEW YORK -- "New Year's Rockin' Eve" will ring in 2022 in Puerto Rico with a Spanish-language countdown for the first time, show producers announced Thursday.

Ryan Seacrest is returning to host the show's 50th edition from Times Square in New York City, which will include more than five hours of musical performances. Additional co-hosts, locations and performers have not yet been announced.

Puerto Rico, in the Atlantic time zone, will be the show's first countdown of the night at 11 p.m. Eastern time. The Puerto Rico portion of the broadcast will take place from the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan and Distrito T-Mobile, an entertainment and nightlife complex. The show will coincide with San Juan's 500th-anniversary celebration, which is taking place through summer 2022.

"This celebration not only allows Puerto Ricans to enjoy this great historic event; it also speaks to diverse communities around the world that our Island is ready to receive tourism and foster economic development," Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi said in a statement.

Added Adam Stotsky, an executive with production company MRC: "As we expand the footprint of 'New Year's Rockin' Eve,' we're proud to broadcast from Puerto Rico as we showcase the vibrant multicultural destination to commemorate this milestone year for the iconic New Year's celebration."

Last year, the broadcast also included hosts and musical performances in Los Angeles and New Orleans.

Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" on Friday, Dec. 31, on ABC.
