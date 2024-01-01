'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performers include LL Cool J, Cardi B

NEW YORK -- Get ready to ring in the new year! In his 19th year as a host, Ryan Seacrest will lead the countdown to midnight alongside Rita Ora on ABC's, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."

Ora will lead festivities from New York's Times Square, with an all-star lineup of artists including LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla. Cardi B will be part of the lineup in Miami.

Jeannie Mai will lead the Hollywood festivities, which will feature a chart-topping roster of artists.

Live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year's best in music and gives a look at New Year's celebrations from around the world.

Here's what to know:

What time and where can I watch?

This year's show will air live on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Which artists will be performing? (in alphabetical order)

Aqua is set to perform hits "Barbie Girl" and "Doctor Jones," both from the three-time certified platinum 1997 album "Aquarium."

Grammy Award-winning rap artist Cardi B will join the lineup from the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Honored as this year's Billboard Women in Music Rising Star, Doechii will perform "What It Is" and "Persuasive."

Ellie Goulding marks a decade since her first No. 1 hit single "Burn," with a three-song performance that will also include GRAMMY-nominated single "Miracle" and "Midnight Dreams" from her latest album, "Higher Than Heaven."

Green Day, will rip through "Basket Case," "Welcome to Paradise," "American Idiot," and "Holiday." Plus, they will unveil the live debut of the song "Dilemma" from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers new album "Saviors."

Referred to as the "Queen of Reggaeton" and one of the genre's pioneers, Ivy Queen will perform from the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and DISTRITO T-Mobile.

Janelle Monáe will perform "Champagne Sh**" and "Haute" from her recent GRAMMY-nominated album, "The Age of Pleasure."

Jelly Roll will perform a medley of his hit songs live from Times Square and will be joined by singer and songwriter Jessie Murph. This performance by Jelly Roll is sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line.

Hip-hop icon LL Cool J, featuring DJ Z-Trip, will perform just before midnight from Times Square.

Loud Luxury, Two Friends, and Bebe Rexha will perform their chart-topping hit "If Only I."

Ludacris will celebrate 10 years since the release of his chart-topping single "Stand Up" with a special performance of the 2003 hit as part of a multisong performance medley.

Megan Thee Stallion will thrill the "hotties" with a performance on the Planet Fitness Stage.

K-Pop group NewJeans will perform "Super Shy" and "ETA."

Nile Rodgers (and CHIC) will perform his penned classics "Le Freak," "Get Lucky," "Everybody Dance," and "Good Times."

Paul Russell will perform his viral smash single "Lil Boo Thang."

Post Malone will perform "Chemical" from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Reneé Rapp will perform "Talk Too Much" as well as "Tummy Hurts" with Coco Jones.

Sabrina Carpenter will perform her certified platinum hit single, "Nonsense," from her album "emails i can't send" and her most recent single, "Feather."

Thirty Seconds to Mars will rock the stage with a performance of "The Kill," "Stuck," and newest single "Seasons" from their latest album," t's The End Of The World But It's A Beautiful Day."

Amapiano pop/R &B sensation Tyla will perform "Water" and "Truth or Dare" from her forthcoming self-titled debut LP.

Who's hosting the Spanish language countdown?

The show's Spanish language countdown will again broadcast from Puerto Rico with multitalented actress, singer and TV presenter Dayanara Torres as co-host. The new year's bash will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico's leading entertainment and nightlife complex.