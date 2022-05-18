New photos released as search for escaped Texas inmate who stole and crashed prison bus continues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11842193" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A manhunt got underway after a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for capital murder escaped by taking a bus and crashing it.

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies are still searching for an escaped prison inmate in an area halfway between Houston and Dallas.Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped from a prison bus last Thursday, May 12 near Centerville. He hasn't been seen since.Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County.A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture: The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering $35,000, U.S. Marshals are offering $10,000 and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice is offering $5,000.The TDCJ released new photos of Lopez on Wednesday. The pictures were taken from surveillance footage on the morning of the escape as he was being escorted to the prison bus.Officials say Lopez was being transported from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to the Estelle Unit in Huntsville for a medical appointment.The TDCJ said due to his criminal history and restrictive housing status, Lopez was being transported in a separate, caged area of the bus, designed for high-risk inmates.During the transport, Lopez reportedly got out of his restraints, cut through the expanded metal and crawled out of the bottom of the cage.That's when law enforcement officials say he attacked the bus driver.The officer reportedly stopped the bus and engaged in an altercation with Lopez. The two of them eventually exited the bus.Officials said a second officer exited the rear door of the bus and tried to approach Lopez.However, Lopez reportedly reentered the bus and began driving away.The two officers fired shots at the inmate, which ultimately disabled the bus when a bullet struck a rear tire.The bus then traveled a short distance and left the roadway before Lopez got out and ran into the woods off Highway 7 in Leon County, officials said.Leon County is roughly 116 miles north of Houston.Lopez is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds and was last seen wearing white clothing.Anyone with information on his location should call TDCJ OIG Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171. Authorities say if you spot Lopez, you should not approach him.