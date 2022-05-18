escaped prisoner

New photos released as search for escaped Texas inmate who stole and crashed prison bus continues

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, is serving a life sentence for capital murder in Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder in Webb County.
EMBED <>More Videos

New photos released as search for escaped Texas inmate continues

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies are still searching for an escaped prison inmate in an area halfway between Houston and Dallas.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped from a prison bus last Thursday, May 12 near Centerville. He hasn't been seen since.

Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture: The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering $35,000, U.S. Marshals are offering $10,000 and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice is offering $5,000.

The TDCJ released new photos of Lopez on Wednesday. The pictures were taken from surveillance footage on the morning of the escape as he was being escorted to the prison bus.



Officials say Lopez was being transported from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to the Estelle Unit in Huntsville for a medical appointment.

The TDCJ said due to his criminal history and restrictive housing status, Lopez was being transported in a separate, caged area of the bus, designed for high-risk inmates.

During the transport, Lopez reportedly got out of his restraints, cut through the expanded metal and crawled out of the bottom of the cage.

That's when law enforcement officials say he attacked the bus driver.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Authorities looking for escaped inmate who stole and crashed bus near Centerville
EMBED More News Videos

A manhunt got underway after a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for capital murder escaped by taking a bus and crashing it.



The officer reportedly stopped the bus and engaged in an altercation with Lopez. The two of them eventually exited the bus.

Officials said a second officer exited the rear door of the bus and tried to approach Lopez.

However, Lopez reportedly reentered the bus and began driving away.

The two officers fired shots at the inmate, which ultimately disabled the bus when a bullet struck a rear tire.

The bus then traveled a short distance and left the roadway before Lopez got out and ran into the woods off Highway 7 in Leon County, officials said.

Leon County is roughly 116 miles north of Houston.

Lopez is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds and was last seen wearing white clothing.

Anyone with information on his location should call TDCJ OIG Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171. Authorities say if you spot Lopez, you should not approach him.

SEE ALSO: Authorities offering $50K reward for escaped inmate who stole and crashed bus near Centerville
EMBED More News Videos

Gonzalo Lopez is currently serving a life sentence for capital murder and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. If he is spotted, you're urged to call 911 immediately.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasinmatesbus crashprisonescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ESCAPED PRISONER
$50K reward for escaped inmate who stole, crashed bus near Centerville
TX county's schools forced to close amid search for convicted murderer
Convicted murderer serving life steals bus, crashes, and escapes
911 call reveals final moments of Casey White, Vicky White manhunt
TOP STORIES
Texas has 10 days to fix Harvey plan that gave Houston $0, feds say
Corvette owner opens fire on theft suspect who later dies, HPD says
Man shot 2 women before killing himself in Galena Park, deputies say
Pattern change brings more rain chances to the forecast
Harris County sees increase in opioid overdoses
I-10 East Freeway WB at Wayside reopens after load hits bridge
7 ways climate change is already affecting Texans
Show More
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd's murder
Man with 2 felonies gets $2 bond after indictment delay, records show
Pentagon now reports about 400 UFO encounters
Toddler orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers on mom's DoorDash app
3 Houston-area stores targeted by same jewelry heist, owners say
More TOP STORIES News