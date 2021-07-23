Society

Houston leads U.S. with this aggressive strategy to lure top talent, says new survey

HOUSTON, Texas -- Many employers in Houston are ready to field new full-time employee applicants - and are ready to aggressively sweeten the deal.

New survey data from staffing firm Robert Half shows 50%of companies in Houston plan to add new full-time jobs in the second half of 2021. That's right on pace nationally; the number was 51%. Managers at companies with at least 20 employees participated in the survey.

Among the 28 U.S. cities in the Robert Half survey, those with the highest percentage of employers who expect to staff up this year are San Diego (62%), Dallas (61%), and Atlanta and Los Angeles (58% each).

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
