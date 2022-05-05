baby

2022 Gerber baby contest winner shines spotlight on limb differences

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Gerber baby contest winner shines spotlight on limb differences

Gerber has just revealed the winner of its 2022 photo search.

Meet Isa Slish, Gerber's latest spokesbaby and second-ever "chief growing officer."

The judges at Gerber said she captivated them with her happiness and shining personality. Her mother said she hopes her daughter's bubbly personality will bring more awareness to children with limb differences.

"We found out when I was 18 weeks pregnant that Isa would be born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg," Isa's mom Meredith said. "We hope Isa's story can bring more awareness for limb differences and create greater inclusion for children like her. Because, just like Isa, they too can be or do anything they want!"

SEE ALSO | 2019 Gerber baby makes history as the first of Hmong descent
EMBED More News Videos

The newest Gerber baby makes history as the first of Hmong descent.



As part of her tenure as spokesbaby, Isa will have the opportunity to serve as the chief taste tester to try out new baby food products before they hit store shelves.

She will also be featured on the baby food company's social media channels and in its ad campaigns throughout the year. And they will also receive a $25,000 prize.

For the first time, this year Gerber will match the winner's cash prize with a $25,000 donation to the nonprofit March of Dimes' maternal and infant health programs.

The 2022 winner will follow in the tiny footsteps of Zane Kahin, the 2021 Gerber baby. In the past few years, the Gerber Photo Search has seen several milestones. The 2020 winner, Magnolia, was the first adopted Gerber baby, while 2019's Kairi was the first Gerber baby of Hmong descent.

CNNWire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabysocietydisability issuesfamilyu.s. & world
BABY
Baby formula shortage continues to hamper parents across the country
3-month-old found alive after kidnapping from CA home
Baby bubble bath recalled due to possible bacterial contamination
City employees to get paid leave for prenatal wellness, baby bonding
TOP STORIES
ABC13 Weather Alert Day: Tornado Watch north of Houston until 6 p.m.
Man's charges upgraded to murder after woman found inside U-Haul box
Indicted Hidalgo chief allegedly breaking bail rules
Police searching for 2 young children missing from Sugar Land
Court witness decides to multitask and appears shirtless via Zoom
Family 'steps behind' 63-year-old who disappeared with dog
Harris Co. to announce $4M initiative to combat youth gun violence
Show More
Houston's 300-foot detectable noise ordinance fine doubled to $2,000
ABC13 town hall to focus on Texas' teen mental health crisis
Rep. Cawthorn responds to video of him naked in bed with cousin
NC trooper talks about heroic action to stop wrong-way driver
1 killed after shooter fires into car in NE Harris Co., sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News