Astros-themed baby announcement hits it out of the park!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mike and Miranda Greco of Sugar Land are all in with the Houston Astros.

Mike wore Astros socks to their wedding last December and is a tour guide at Minute Maid Park.

"I don't have to pay for tickets anymore, but my wife is not happy," Mike said with a grin. Miranda shared that's because she stays home when Mike works at Minute Maid.

When the happy couple discovered they were expecting their first child, Mike had a major league idea.

Mike explains, "We take tours by the scoreboard, and we see Happy Birthday and Merry Christmas. When I came home, I asked, "What do you think about having our baby announcement on a Major League scoreboard? "She was like, "Is that possible?" I pitched the idea to my boss. He said we didn't have enough letters, so I said, "I'm going to make them."

Mike and Miranda got to work and posted their announcement: Baby Greco Feb 2025.

The reaction was a home run. Mike said it's gotten a lot of attention, adding, "I've had wives send me messages upset that their husbands didn't think about that. Husbands tell me my wife is upset."

The Greco's gender reveal also led to another Minute Maid Park scoreboard announcement: "It's a girl."