Michael Strahan announces arrival of 1st grandchild

Michael Strahan is officially a grandfather!

The "Good Morning America" co-anchor announced on the show Tuesday that his daughter Tanita Strahan recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Onyx.

"It is amazing," Strahan said on "GMA," adding that Onyx was born on Sept. 22. "I am so excited. I'm so happy. A great addition to the family."

Tanita Strahan, who was born in Germany, is currently working as an illustrator based out of Los Angeles, according to her Instagram profile.

In 2022, Michael Strahan paid a sweet tribute to Tanita Strahan for her 31st birthday, posting a photo on Instagram of the father-daughter duo together from old and new memories.

"Happy birthday to my first born," he wrote in the caption at the time. "Please help me wish her the most amazing day. So proud of the person and artist you have become my baby. Proud to be your Dad."

In addition to Tanita Strahan, Michael Strahan is also a proud dad to Michael Strahan Jr., and 19-year-old twins Isabella Strahan and Sophia Strahan.

The Strahan family's new arrival comes just months after more good news for the family: Michael Strahan's younger daughter Isabella Strahan announced in July that she is officially cancer-free.

Isabella Strahan first revealed she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of brain tumor, in January.