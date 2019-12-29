New details revealed in Christmas Eve killing of Carolee Taylor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5789304" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Taylor’s close friend, Lisa Cash, said she knew Taylor had begun dating someone in recent months, but never expected this.

52-year-old Albert Benjamin Simon is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Christmas party Tuesday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Carolee Taylor's family had just finished singing 'Happy Birthday' to her when her ex-boyfriend forced his way into the home wielding two guns, according to court documents released Saturday.The documents are related to a murder warrant issued for Al Simon, the man accused of killing Taylor outside her uncle's home on Christmas Eve.Simon was shot to death by deputies Saturday afternoon in Hermann Park, after being on the run for four days.Taylor's uncle was hosting a family Christmas party when he noticed a black Jeep Cherokee pass by the home on Obsidian Dr. The uncle told authorities the Jeep quickly turned around and stopped in front of the house. That's when Simon got out of the vehicle holding a long-barreled firearm and a pistol."I have a bone to pick," Simon said to the uncle, according to the documents. "Don't smile at me, motherf*****. We are going inside."The uncle, whom Eyewitness News is not identifying by name, told authorities he was pushed inside the home with the long-barrel weapon. When Simon found Taylor inside the home, he reportedly said to her, "You and I are going to talk."Prior to leaving the home with Taylor, Simon threatened the others gathered."If I see the police, I'm going to blow her ******* head off," Simon reportedly said.There were about 15 people inside the home at the time.Shortly after the two went outside, Simon fired multiple shots at Taylor.A conversation with a friend would later reveal Simon admitted to shooting Taylor in the head, according to the documents."I killed her tonight," Simon told a friend.The friend told authorities he received a text message from Simon asking if he could stop by and warned him not to watch the news. The friend said Simon asked to park his vehicle in the garage prior to admitting he killed Taylor. The friend told authorities Simon admitted to pointing a pistol at Taylor's head and pulling the trigger. Simon said he fired four more rounds after she collapsed.Simon's friend told authorities that Simon was angry and felt Taylor betrayed him, though the document didn't elaborate.Eyewitness News is not identifying the friend listed as a witness in the court documents.The Jeep Cherokee was later located in Dallas, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.It wasn't clear how Simon made it from Dallas to Houston before he was confronted by deputies at Hermann Park Saturday afternoon.Simon was shot and killed as he tried to reach for a bag, Gonzalez said.Simon is well-known in social circles and served on committees for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, according to friends of the victim.Investigators believe he still has a gun and is considered dangerous. A murder warrant has been issued for him related to the death of Taylor.Around 15 people were inside a home on Obsidian Drive Tuesday night near the Houston National Golf Club when Simon showed up and forced Taylor outside at gunpoint and shot her to death. Taylor was the only one harmed at the home, according to authorities.Taylor had gunshot wounds in her head, back, right lower extremity, and right forearm, according to a report from the Harris County Medical Examiner.Simon also has a mugshot on file with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for a prior offense.