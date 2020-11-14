First Buc-ee's travel center to open in Florence, South Carolina

FLORENCE, South Carolina (KTRK) -- Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and the friendliest beaver, will break ground on its new travel center in Florence, South Carolina, next week.The store continues Buc-ee's expansion across the South and joins locations in Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. There are currently 38 Buc-ee's stores across Texas, where it was founded.The location in Florence will offer travelers 120 fueling stations, and thousands of snack, meal and drink options.Governor Henry McMaster, Arch "Beaver" Aplin, the founder of Buc-ee's, State Senator Hugh Leatherman, and many others plan to attend the ceremony."Florence is the perfect place for the first Buc-ee's travel center in South Carolina," Stan Beard of Buc-ee's said in a statement. "A beautiful city that also happens to be located along the East Coast's main interstate, Florence has become a destination itself. We are excited for travelers, visitors and locals alike to be able to depend on Buc-ee's."The new store is expected to provide 200 permanent full-time jobs.Buc-ee's first opened in 1982 in Lake Jackson.