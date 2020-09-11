Texas travel stop treasure plans expansion to North Carolina

That's in the works, according to a story the Charlotte News-Observer published recently.
Zachery Eanes, a reporter for the Observer, tweeted about the plans for the beaver-adorned convenience store chain's anticipated arrival near Efland, North Carolina, about 40 miles northwest of Raleigh on Interstate 40.
North Carolina is apparently about to get its first Buc-ee’s. Texas people is this actually that big of a deal? I mean it's a truck stop, right? https://t.co/8EELHdVzXT— Zachery Eanes (@zeanes) September 4, 2020
"North Carolina is apparently about to get its first Buc-ee's," Eanes tweeted. "Texas people is this actually that big of a deal? I mean it's a truck stop, right?"
Oh yes, Mr. Eanes. It's a big deal. If these plans become a reality, you'll soon see it's not a truck stop at all. Trucks aren't even allowed in the parking lot (sorry, truckers.)
The Lake Jackson-based chain has stores across Texas, as well as in Alabama and Florida.
ABC13 has reached out to Buc-ee's for more information.
