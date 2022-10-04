Houston native's film, 'Bolivar,' to premiere at Museum of Fine Arts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston native Nell Teare's new movie "Bolivar" will debut Wednesday night at the Museum of Fine Arts.

Teare also wrote and produced "Bolivar" and stars in it, alongside sister Hannah Young and brother Sean Teare.

The Teare siblings talked with ABC13 about the emotional drama, Teare's first feature.

"The new film keeps with a consistent thread in Nell's past work - the exploration of the human condition," a press release announcing the film states. "Stunning cinematography blends with the depth that Nell brings to her character, the result being a truly achingly beautiful examination of grief."

The film, also starring Robert Pine, Alex Desert, Taylor Blackwell, Christine Kellogg-Darrin and Tracie Thomas, follows a woman named Maggie as she struggles to cope with the death of her mother. Frequent flashbacks show the family at the beach in Port Bolivar, off the coast of Galveston.

In real life, the Teare family used to visit Bolivar and other Houston-area beaches. The Teare's mother, an actress Houstonians may know from her work at the Alley Theater, died 11 years ago. Their father, a University of Houston professor, died last year.

Houstonians can watch Bolivar Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Museum of Fine Arts Houston.