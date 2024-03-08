WATCH LIVE

'Barbie' movie party continues with amphitheater concert tour coming to Houston

ByAlex Bentley CultureMap logo
Friday, March 8, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas -- "Barbie" was the highest-grossing movie of 2023, and Mattel is looking to capitalize on that popularity with Barbie The Movie: In Concert, a live-to-film concert experience tour that will include a stop at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on Friday, Aug. 2.

The tour will start in Tampa, Florida, traveling to 37 cities before wrapping up on Aug. 18 in Wantagh, New York. Two Texas cities made the cut on the tour; in addition to Houston, it will also go to Dallas on Aug. 3.

RELATED: Margot Robbie recreates iconic Barbie-inspired looks on the red carpet

Produced by Overture Global Entertainment, the concert will bring Mattel Film's first theatrical production to life with live music from The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, a special presentation from Orchestrator and Executive Producer Macy Schmidt's all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

