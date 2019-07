EMBED >More News Videos The plane crashed onto rocky, hilly terrain on a privately owned ranch, but those in nearby homes saw or heard it before it fell from the sky.

KERRVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Eyewitness News captured an exclusive interview with nearby residents in Kerrville, just hours after the fatal plane crash that claimed the lives of six well-known Houstonians.People from this small town recalled the moments that led up to the plane crash.One resident says that he heard a loud boom while he was sleeping, causing him to wake up.Another witness says he saw the plane coming out of the sky while losing altitude and then nose-diving behind some homes in the distance.