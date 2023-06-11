Argument between neighbors turns into deadly shooting in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texa (KTRK) -- One man is dead after gunfire erupted during an argument in a neighborhood near the Almeda Mall on Sunday, according to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Although details are limited, the Houston Police Department said the shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. during an argument with neighbors who live on Kirkglen Drive.

It is unclear what led to the deadly dispute. There were no other reported injuries, and no charges have been filed.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.