Neighbors are fearful after hearing 16 rounds of gunfire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family in an east Harris County neighborhood was shaken up when shots rang out just outside their front door.Their surveillance camera caught it all in the area of Thorntree and Woodforest.In the video, a baby is heard in the background just moments before a car speeds around the nearby cul-de-sac and crashes right into the curb. It appears that one car was chasing another when someone fired 16 rounds."I actually just went into shock because it happened so quick," said Milagro Salazar, whose home surveillance cameras recorded the shots.She added that she jumped up, grabbed her kids and took cover."I was like, 'Crap, that sounds close,'" she recalled. "When they shot, I don't know if it was coming from the driver's or passenger side, but it did sound closer to this side."The Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office told ABC13 no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. No one was struck and no bullet holes were left in any homes.It's all good news, but for Salazar, it was too close for comfort. And it's the "what ifs" that are just too scary to even think about."There's usually kids out here playing basketball sometimes, and the kids in there, they come out and ride a little bicycle around the cul-de-sac. I do hope that our communities become safer at some point because, like, I said, there's kids," said Salazar.