Video shows massive chunk missing from Livingston neighborhood's road, leaving residents trapped

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in a Livingston subdivision are sheltering in place after their neighborhood's main access road washed away amid heavy rainfall.

New video shows damage to the roadway in the Crystal Lakes subdivision, just off U.S. Highway 190 East.

A massive chunk of Crystal Lakes West washed away, making it impassable for cars and even pedestrians. The road sits above a culvert, and it's possibly heavy heavy rainfall on Tuesday contributed to the damage.

Crystal Lakes West, the access road to the Crystal Lakes subdivision, was closed to vehicle and foot traffic amid weather Tuesday night.

The Polk County Office of Emergency Management is asking residents on the westside of the neighborhood to shelter in place while a solution to the problem is being worked out.

Polk County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jerry Cassity was in the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. He said he and other county officials are meeting later Wednesday morning to make a game plan about how they're going to make repairs.

Crews will also survey the damage after the sun rises, which appears to only be getting worse as rainfall continues.

Residents who are asked to shelter in place are urged to call 911 for any emergencies. There's no telling how long they'll be stuck in their homes.

A woman living in the area told ABC13 that the subdivision holds about 60 homes.

