Crystal Lakes subdivision residents under shelter-in-place amid heavy rain, Polk Co. officials say

Crystal Lakes West, the access road to the Crystal Lakes subdivision, was closed to vehicle and foot traffic amid weather Tuesday night.

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People living in a Livingston-area neighborhood were told to shelter in place Tuesday night during heavy rainfall through the region.

The Polk County Office of Emergency Management issued the order for the Crystal Lakes subdivision after receiving reports of a road washout on Crystal Lakes West, off of U.S. Highway 190 East.

The OEM first posted to Facebook about the washout at 6:50 p.m. but later updated that the main access road "deteriorated quickly" at 8:42 p.m.

All vehicle and foot traffic was closed off until further notice. County officials are expected to evaluate the road situation in the morning.

A woman living in the area told ABC13 that the subdivision holds about 60 homes.

The OEM informed residents ahead of the rain event at the beginning of a Flash Flood Watch that covered most of southeast Texas, effective until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The weather is also impacting the Livingston Independent School District, which announced that all schedules for Wednesday will begin two hours later than the regular time.

"We will continue to monitor weather conditions," the district posted on Facebook.