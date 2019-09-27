Deputy shot during traffic stop in NW Harris County: Sheriff

One of our @HCSOTexas deputies has been shot while conducting a traffic stop, 14807 Willancy Ct @ West Rd. Please keep him your prayers. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 27, 2019

Scene is active at this time. Our deputy is seriously injured and being taken by lifeflight. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 27, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy has been shot while conducting a traffic stop, the Harris County sheriff said Friday.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Friday afternoon about the incident, urging people to keep the deputy in "your prayers."He stated the incident happened in the 14800 block of Willancy Court near West Road."One of our @HCSOTexas deputies has been shot while conducting a traffic stop," Gonzalez tweeted.Gonzalez added the deputy was seriously injured and is being transported by Life Flight.It's also not known whether deputies are searching for a suspect.