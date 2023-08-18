WATCH LIVE

Needville Little League faces off with Fargo, North Dakota, after winning World Series opener

First pitch for a matchup between champions of the Southwest and Midwest regions is set for 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

ByMatt Guillermo KTRK logo
Friday, August 18, 2023 10:07PM
Needville Little League begins march toward world championship
The Needville Little League is set to compete in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, as the Southwest Region team in the World Series Wednesday night.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- DJ Jablonski allowed just three hits and one run to shut down Media, Pennsylvania, as his Needville Little League team escaped with a win in hostile territory.

But the Texas boys may need to plate more than two runs - the total they scored on Wednesday - to secure victory in their next game at the Little League World Series.

The video above is from a previous report.

Needville takes on a first-time World Series entrant, Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday evening in Williamsport.

North Dakota, which earned its bid into the double-elimination tournament through the Midwest Regional championship, went 4-1 in its regional tournament, where the team scored an average of 11 runs a game, including a 15-1 rout against Kansas.

Despite the high-scoring output, Friday marks North Dakota's first game since Aug. 11, just one week prior.

Needville-Fargo will air on ABC13's sister network ESPN at 6 p.m.

The winner of this matchup advances to face El Segundo, California, on Monday night. The team on the other end moves over to the elimination bracket for a game that will air on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ABC13.

SEE ALSO: Needville holds off Media, Pennsylvania, to open LLWS

Needville, Texas' DJ Jablonski delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against Media, Pa. at the Little League World Series on Aug. 16, 2023.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Report a correction or typo
