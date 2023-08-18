Needville Little League faces off with Fargo, North Dakota, after winning World Series opener

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- DJ Jablonski allowed just three hits and one run to shut down Media, Pennsylvania, as his Needville Little League team escaped with a win in hostile territory.
But the Texas boys may need to plate more than two runs - the total they scored on Wednesday - to secure victory in their next game at the Little League World Series.
Needville takes on a first-time World Series entrant, Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday evening in Williamsport.
North Dakota, which earned its bid into the double-elimination tournament through the Midwest Regional championship, went 4-1 in its regional tournament, where the team scored an average of 11 runs a game, including a 15-1 rout against Kansas.
Despite the high-scoring output, Friday marks North Dakota's first game since Aug. 11, just one week prior.
Needville-Fargo will air on ABC13's sister network ESPN at 6 p.m.
The winner of this matchup advances to face El Segundo, California, on Monday night. The team on the other end moves over to the elimination bracket for a game that will air on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ABC13.
