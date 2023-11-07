Koasati Heritage Day will be held at the Coushatta Conference Center in Kinder, Louisiana, to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

Immersive cultural event offers unique experience in celebration of Native American Heritage Month

KINDER, Louisiana (KTRK) -- On Wednesday, people are encouraged to take a road trip to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

Koasati Heritage Day will be held at the Coushatta Conference Center in Kinder, Louisiana, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event includes the following:

Authentic Performances: Witness the mesmerizing traditional dance sequences, the soothing flute and drum rhythms, and meet esteemed tribal princesses.

Witness the mesmerizing traditional dance sequences, the soothing flute and drum rhythms, and meet esteemed tribal princesses. Craftsmanship on Display: Experience firsthand the intricate basket weaving techniques using materials like white oak, sedge grass, and rivercane.

Experience firsthand the intricate basket weaving techniques using materials like white oak, sedge grass, and rivercane. Storytelling: Engage with gifted storytellers as they recount tribal legends that have been passed down through generations.

Engage with gifted storytellers as they recount tribal legends that have been passed down through generations. Language Preservation: Learn about the richness of language and the passionate initiatives to keep it alive.

Learn about the richness of language and the passionate initiatives to keep it alive. A Taste of Tradition: Savor the deliciousness of traditional frybread and other mouth-watering Coushatta cuisine.

Tribal Chief Jonathan Cernek explained that Native American communities face ongoing challenges in preserving and promoting their cultural traditions and languages.

Events like the Koasati Heritage Day celebrate their heritage and raise funds that directly benefit their community.

Funds raised will contribute to sending tribal students to college, ensuring a brighter future and the continuity of their traditions.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Spotlight on Indigenous spoken word artist, musician and scholar Lyla June