National Weather Service offering SKYWARN training sessions in TX for severe weather preparedness

The National Weather Service Houston/Galveston plans to host nine storm spotter classes to help those across Southeast Texas become more educated and prepared for severe weather.

After attending one of these classes, you will become a registered storm spotter with the National Weather Service and know how to protect your community during weather emergencies. During a SKYWARN training session, attendees will learn about the technology meteorologists use in severe weather forecasting and how regionally specific, springtime natural disasters form.

Attendees will also learn what to report and how to report those observations to the NWS and broadcast media. Topics discussed in these sessions include severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flash floods. Anyone can become a certified SKYWARN storm spotter through this NWS program. Each class is free and open to the public and will last about two hours. Each class is the same, so you only have to attend one.

While one class has already passed, here is the remaining NWS Houston/Galveston storm spotter training schedule, including six in-person sessions and two virtual. One of the virtual sessions will also be in Spanish.

Thursday, Feb. 29 at 6:30 p.m. - Bellville High School (850 Schumann Road, Bellville, TX 77418)

Thursday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. - Friendswood Library (416 S Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, TX 77546)

Monday, March 11 at 6 p.m. - Caldwell Civic Center (103 TX-21, Caldwell, TX 77836)

Wednesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. - Brazos Center (3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, TX 77802)

Tuesday, March 26 at 6 p.m. - City Hall Council Chambers (200 E McAlpine St., Navasota, TX 77868)

Thursday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. - Lonestar Convention Center (9055 Airport Road, Conroe, TX 77303)

Wednesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. - Virtual/Online - Register here

Thursday, April 4 at 6 p.m. - Virtual/Online en Español - Register here

For more information on SKYWARN Spotter Training or if you have any questions, contact Dan Reilly (dan.reilly@nws.com).