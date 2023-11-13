National Weather Service hosts partners for warning and preparedness meeting

ABC13 meteorologists attended a National Weather Service meeting that brought forecasters and emergency managers together from across southeast Texas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday morning, ABC13 meteorologists Elyse Smith and Rachel Briers had the opportunity to attend a special event hosted by the National Weather Service.

The Integrated Warning Team meeting (IWT) brought together local media partners and emergency managers who work with the National Weather Service in Houston to help prepare southeast Texas communities for severe weather.

Ahead of the meeting, Smith was able to talk to Dan Reilly, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service, to learn why they make an effort to organize this event and it's truly for Houston's benefit.

At these kinds of meetings, previous weather events can be debriefed, and input is given to help better warn and prepare for future weather events and storms.

"We're all trying to message the same way and give everyone reliable information and come up with better ways," Reilly said. "So here in Houston, we've had a lot of weather events. We've had a lot of practice, unfortunately, perhaps. But that's the whole point of this IWT meeting is to make that process better and do better the next time."

The two main topics at this year's IWT meeting were the EF-3 Pasadena-Deer Park tornado from this past January and the record-hot summer.

Special emphasis was given to a group discussion about using the heat index and bulb globe temperature when discussing heat impacts.

Earlier this summer Smith and ABC13 sports reporter Adam Winkler even did a report about summer heat and high school sports where the wet bulb globe temperature played a crucial role in keeping those athletes safe.

Reilly also emphasized the partnership the ABC13 Weather team has with their NWS office, noting the team's dedication through their "Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador" designation too.

For more information on the Weather-Ready Nation program, visit the National Weather Service's website.

