Family & Parenting

National Siblings Day 2021: Celebrate your brothers and sisters on April 10

(Shutterstock)

April 10 is an annual reason to call up your siblings and reminisce as only you can. It's National Siblings Day.

Though the day is meant as a joyous occasion like Mother's Day or Father's Day, it was inspired by tragedy. New York City woman Claudia Evart was inspired to create the Siblings Day Foundation in the mid-1990s after both of her siblings died at a young age, and she wasn't able to tell them goodbye.

She chose April 10 because it was her sister Lisette's birthday, according to the foundation website. The goal of the foundation is to make the occasion an official national holiday.

"Our mission is to help all brothers and sisters to reconnect," Evart said in a video promoting the holiday. "Cherish, love and respect your brothers and sisters. The deep bond you share is truly a special gift."

SEE ALSO: California woman finds 22 half siblings through DNA testing site

SEE ALSO: Florida woman, 20, raising 5 younger siblings surprised with new car
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchildrenparentingbuzzworthysocietysocial mediawatercoolersiblingsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way driver slammed into 18-wheeler on I-10, DPS says
3 teens now charged in brutal beating of Brazoswood HS student
Houston rapper Lil' Troy survives big rig fire on I-10: 'I thank God'
Memorial-area store clerk shot in face expected to survive, HPD says
Harris Co. Jail inspection report shows troubling staff shortage
Dog rescued after owner caught on video dangling it over balcony
Teen injured after being shot in N. Harris Co., deputies say
Show More
Video shows man climb tree while waiting for ATM robbery victims
San Antonio-area school district reviews 400 books flagged by lawmaker
Lakewood's 'Good Samaritan' plumber to get reward, Crime Stoppers say
Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected
Texas redistricting fight shines light on Galveston Co.'s redrawn map
More TOP STORIES News