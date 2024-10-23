ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair focuses on abilities over disabilities this month

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and our ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair has a way to help people with disabilities find jobs.

October is a special time for workers inside the Northline Workforce Solutions' office. Year round, they work to help people with disabilities find jobs, but right now it's heightened.

One of those making a difference is employment assistant specialist George Battiste, who knows firsthand how helping people with disabilities can make a difference.

"It definitely opens up the opportunities that I can definitely demonstrate my abilities and not make people focus on the disability that I have," Battiste said.

A positive outlook Battiste has had since he was a kid and lost his vision. Instead of a disability, he's focused on his abilities and encourages others as a Workforce Solutions employment assistance specialist.

"Never allow yourself to be victimized to those who may have doubts," Battiste explained. "Always continue to believe in yourself."

To help people with disabilities, vocational rehabilitation services is a program where someone as young as 14 years old can receive help. Counselors work with people to apply for jobs, upskill, and educate employers.

"You bring inclusion into your office and upskill talent," Texas Workforce Commission regional director of vocational rehabilitation services said.

The U.S. Department of Labor said there are things employers can do to improve the workforce for persons with disabilities. They can review policies, educate and train employees, develop a resource group, and even create a display highlighting the disabilities awareness month.

Improvements that could help get more people with disabilities in the workforce. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows their unemployment rate is more than seven percent, which is double compared to people without a disability.

To help people with disabilities find work, our ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair will take place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a Precinct 2 community center. It'll take place at 10918 Bentley Street in Houston. If you can't make it in person, we'll be live from the event on our 24/7 stream at 10 a.m.

For more job fair updates, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.