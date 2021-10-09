fatal shooting

Man found shot to death on SE Houston dead-end street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking for answers after a man was found shot to death Friday night in a southeast Houston neighborhood.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Nathaniel Street near Clearwood Drive, not far from the Gulf Freeway and Hobby Airport.

Officers arrived and found that the man had been shot multiple times. They also found empty beverage containers and drugs, according to Houston police.

Witnesses said they saw a Hispanic man in his mid-20s flee the scene in a white Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.

Investigators also found shell casings and were looking for surveillance video in the area in hopes of finding out who may have been responsible for the man's death.

The victim was not immediately identified.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
