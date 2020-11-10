Personal Finance

Gov. Abbott meets with Nasdaq officials about potential Texas move

By
Nasdaq, ranked as the second largest stock exchange in the world behind the New York Stock Exchange, might be eyeing a presence in the Lone Star State. On Tuesday, Nasdaq officials met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other governors seemingly about a potential move.

A statement released by the Nasdaq seems to imply the stock exchange is seeking to relocate.

"Texas continues to be the premier economic destination in the country, attracting more leading businesses than any other state. The Governor looks forward to meeting with Nasdaq and showcasing Texas' business-friendly environment, skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, and low taxes, all of which foster greater economic growth in the Lone Star State," Nasdaq spokesperson Renae Eze said.

Officials particularly noted Texas' low taxes as they battle with New York and New Jersey over the current tax rates.

Abbott expressed he wants Texas to be the place Nasdaq moves some of its data operations, as he thinks it could be an economic boom.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financetexastexas newsgreg abbottnew york stock exchangestock marketu.s. & worldabbott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect accused of shooting HPD sergeant to death arrested
Motel manager recalls slain HPD sergeant's last moments
Gov. Abbott doesn't acknowledge Biden as president-elect
Harris Co. to test random residents for COVID-19 antibodies
Fort Bend ISD announces changes to 2020-2021 calendar
AMC Studio 30 has permanently closed after more than 20 years
Luby's takes major step towards dissolution
Show More
Humidity drop is on the way with next weak front
Ulta to open beauty shops at Target stores in 2021
Moeller's Bakery: 90 years of making sweet treats in Houston
JJ Watt releases new shoes for women to help charity
New Highway 288 Southmore Bridge has finally reopened
More TOP STORIES News