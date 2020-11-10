Gov. Abbott meets with Nasdaq officials about potential Texas move

Nasdaq, ranked as the second largest stock exchange in the world behind the New York Stock Exchange, might be eyeing a presence in the Lone Star State. On Tuesday, Nasdaq officials met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other governors seemingly about a potential move.A statement released by the Nasdaq seems to imply the stock exchange is seeking to relocate."Texas continues to be the premier economic destination in the country, attracting more leading businesses than any other state. The Governor looks forward to meeting with Nasdaq and showcasing Texas' business-friendly environment, skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, and low taxes, all of which foster greater economic growth in the Lone Star State," Nasdaq spokesperson Renae Eze said.Officials particularly noted Texas' low taxes as they battle with New York and New Jersey over the current tax rates.Abbott expressed he wants Texas to be the place Nasdaq moves some of its data operations, as he thinks it could be an economic boom.