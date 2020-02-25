Science

What it takes to be hired as a new NASA astronaut

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- NASA needs new astronauts, and if you believe you've got the right stuff, now is your chance to apply.

The space agency is accepting applications for its next class of astronauts from March 2-31.



Requirements to enroll include a U.S. citizenship and a master's degree in one of the "STEM" fields, which are science, technology, engineering or math.

READ MORE: NASA looking to hire for next class of astronauts

The master's degree requirement can be met in several other ways.



Candidates must pass NASA's long-duration spaceflight physical.

ABC13's Jeff Ehling got a special look into the NASA Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory Tuesday, one of the many steps new astronauts will have to complete in training.



New astronauts will either get on board the International Space Station, or potentially ride in the new Orion spacecraft.



NASA showed ABC13 some of the challenges these cadets will face during training. Watch the video above for more.

You can learn more about the astronaut application process by visiting NASA's website.

