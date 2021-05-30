shooting

Woman accused of shooting Katy nail salon owner over manicure and pedicure prices, HCSO says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are now looking for a woman they say shot the owner of a Katy nail salon in the chest after a dispute over prices on Sunday.

The shooting happened at Katy Nails in the 21900 block of the Katy Freeway on South Mason Road near Provincial.

Investigators said two women went in for a manicure and pedicure and were "unhappy with the price of the services" and began arguing with the owner. The woman accused of shooting the owner, who was described as a 42-year-old Asian man, paid and left the store as the other woman continued to argue.

The suspect came back and joined in on the dispute, according to authorities.

That's when deputies say the owner tried to push the suspect out of the store.

She then shot the owner with a handgun, according to investigators. Both of the women fled the scene in a dark orange Ford Fusion.

Investigators say the suspected shooter left her phone on the scene. They released two photos of her from the phone.



Now, deputies are asking for your help in finding the two women. One of them was wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts while the suspect in the photos was seen wearing a pink T-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crime Unit at 713-274-9100.

