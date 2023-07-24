Father found dead after mother killed during child custody exchange, HPD says

HPD said other people were present, including the mother's new boyfriend, another woman and her 16-day-old baby. The baby was reportedly cut by glass shards from the shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead after a child custody dispute in west Houston on Sunday night led to a murder-suicide.

Houston police said a man killed his child's mother. Then, as police searched for him, he turned the gun on himself.

It happened in front of a 16-day-old baby, according to HPD. The baby was reportedly cut by glass shards during the shooting. He was taken to the hospital, but is now with relatives.

Police said it all started just before 10 p.m. at the Banyan Tree apartments in the 1500 block of Ojeman Road.

HPD said the father lives at the address and was meeting with the mother of his child to exchange custody. That's when they reportedly got into an argument in a car parked in the driveway.

The mother's new boyfriend was also in the car, along with another woman and her 16-day-old baby, HPD said.

Investigators believe the father shot the mother once during the argument then ran away. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"One of them being a 16-day-old baby who was cut by glass shards from the shooting and was transported to local area hospital with his mother just to be checked up on and evaluated. It doesn't seem like other than some minor cuts, the child was injured," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

Police sent a K-9 unit to locate the man. His body was found just a couple blocks away. Police believe he died by suicide.

HPD has not released the names of the two people who died.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support -- 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

