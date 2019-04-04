Murder charge dropped for former deputy Chauna Thompson accused in Denny's chokehold death

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5232532" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Charges dropped for former deputy accused in Denny's death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just hours after murder charges were dropped against former Harris County Sheriff's deputy Chauna Thompson, the family of John Hernandez says she should never be allowed to serve in law enforcement again.Thompson was charged after Hernandez died from injuries stemming from a 2017 fight outside a Denny's restaurant near Crosby. Her husband, Terry Thompson, was found guilty of murder last year and sentenced to 25 years in prison.Wednesday night, FIEL executive director Cesar Espinosa said at a press conference that the Hernandez family's civil suit against the Thompsons will continue.Officials said prosecutors moved to dismiss the case against Chauna, who was indicted nearly two years ago on the murder charge.John Hernandez died following an incident at a Denny's near Crosby on May 28, 2017. Investigators say Hernandez was urinating outside the restaurant and that Terry Thompson, Chauna's husband, had yelled at him to stop.Video shows Terry on top of Hernandez with his arm around Hernandez's throat.Hernandez stopped breathing and Chauna administered CPR. Hernandez was taken to the hospital but died days later.Terry's first trial ended in a mistrial. On June 23, 2018, jurors were unable to reach a verdict after nearly 29 hours of deliberation and the judge declared a mistrial.On Nov. 5, 2018, Terry was found guilty of murder.Chauna's trial was supposed to start later this year, but prosecutors have decided not to move forward.FIEL released a statement regarding the charges being dropped: