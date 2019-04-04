Murder charge dropped for former deputy Chauna Thompson accused in Denny's chokehold death

Thompson was charged after Hernandez died from injuries stemming from a 2017 fight outside a Denny's restaurant near Crosby. Her husband, Terry Thompson, was found guilty of murder last year and sentenced to 25 years in prison.
WATCH: Murder charge dropped for former deputy Chauna Thompson
Wednesday night, FIEL executive director Cesar Espinosa said at a press conference that the Hernandez family's civil suit against the Thompsons will continue.
Officials said prosecutors moved to dismiss the case against Chauna, who was indicted nearly two years ago on the murder charge.
WATCH: Timeline of deadly fight in Denny's parking lot
John Hernandez died following an incident at a Denny's near Crosby on May 28, 2017. Investigators say Hernandez was urinating outside the restaurant and that Terry Thompson, Chauna's husband, had yelled at him to stop.
Video shows Terry on top of Hernandez with his arm around Hernandez's throat.
Hernandez stopped breathing and Chauna administered CPR. Hernandez was taken to the hospital but died days later.
Terry's first trial ended in a mistrial. On June 23, 2018, jurors were unable to reach a verdict after nearly 29 hours of deliberation and the judge declared a mistrial.
On Nov. 5, 2018, Terry was found guilty of murder.
Chauna's trial was supposed to start later this year, but prosecutors have decided not to move forward.
FIEL released a statement regarding the charges being dropped:
"Justice is not always just or fair. Charges have been dropped against Chauna Thompson in the John Hernandez case. Its a very complex case and at the end of the day the DA did not think there was enough evidence to convict her. Its a hard pill to swallow, but I ask that we center on what the family wants which is to close this dark chapter in their lives. At the end justice is subjective. The Hernandez family will never have true justice because this should have never happen to begin with. John should still be here, in the end whether on heaven or earth may there be #JusticeForJohn." Cesar Espinosa Executive Director FIEL said.
DEATH AT DENNY'S: The fight, fatality and fallout of a fateful night
SEE MORE:
Terry Thompson found guilty of murder in chokehold death of John Hernandez outside Denny's
John Hernandez's family finds closure in seeing his killer in handcuffs
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial after jury deliberates for more than 29 hours