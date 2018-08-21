Timeline of deadly fight in Denny's parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Timeline of events of the deadly confrontation outside a Denny's restaurant (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
John Hernandez died following an incident at a Denny's near Crosby on May 28, 2017. Investigators say Hernandez was urinating outside the restaurant and that Terry Thompson had yelled at him to stop. A physical altercation ensued, but it's not clear who initiated the confrontation.

Thompson's wife Chauna Thompson, who was a Harris County Sheriff's deputy at the time, was off-duty and met him at the restaurant.

Video shows Thompson on top of Hernandez with his arm around Hernandez's throat.

Hernandez stopped breathing and Chauna administered CPR. Hernandez was taken to the hospital but died days later.

Hernandez's family held a vigil outside Denny's, calling for justice in the case.

Thompson's attorney, Scot Courtney, said that the video doesn't tell the whole story. "They certainly don't show the beginning where Mr. Hernandez attacked my client. He was the initial aggressor."

Terry and Chauna Thompson were charged with murder.

On June 23, jurors were unable to reach a verdict after nearly 29 hours of deliberation. The judge in Terry Thompson's murder trial declared a mistrial.
Related Topics:
harris county sheriffs officefighttrialHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News