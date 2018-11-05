John Hernandez's family finds closure in seeing his killer in handcuffs

JUSTICE SERVED: The family of John Hernandez says they are satisfied by the guilty verdict in Terry Thompson's murder retrial.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of John Hernandez said they were "relieved" after a jury found his killer, Terry Thompson, guilty of murder in his 2017 chokehold death outside a Denny's restaurant.

After the verdict was read Monday afternoon, the Hernandezes waited in the courtroom to watch authorities take Thompson away.

Relative Diana Escalante said that scene in particular was important for the family to see.

"We just needed some of that closure, that closure to see that they were actually going to handcuff him and take him away like any other person, not just some person who is married to someone that is prudent to the justice, or is part of the justice system," Escalante said.

Hernandez family spokesperson Cesar Espinosa said while the verdict will never bring John back, his family is satisfied by what played out this time around.

In June, when prosecutors brought the case the first time, a judge declared a mistrial. This time, things are different.

"For the first time in a very long time, justice for our community was served," Espinosa said.

The family said it now awaits the trial of Thompson's wife, Chauna, who is a former Harris County sheriff's deputy. She also faces murder charges for her role in the altercation.
