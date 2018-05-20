The star and producer of MTV's show "Catfish" is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, CNN reports.MTV suspended production of the show in the wake of the accusations against Nev Schulman.A spokesperson for the network says a thorough investigation will be conducted.Schulman has not commented."Catfish" is in its 7th season and takes a look at online relationships where one person may not be who they appear to be.Schulman is married with one daughter.The 33-year-old and his wife also produce an online series called "We Need to Talk" about break-ups.