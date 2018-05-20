SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

MTV's "Catfish" host, producer accused of sexual misconduct

EMBED </>More Videos

MTV's "Catfish" host, producer accused of sexual misconduct (KTRK)

The star and producer of MTV's show "Catfish" is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, CNN reports.

MTV suspended production of the show in the wake of the accusations against Nev Schulman.

A spokesperson for the network says a thorough investigation will be conducted.

Schulman has not commented.

"Catfish" is in its 7th season and takes a look at online relationships where one person may not be who they appear to be.

Schulman is married with one daughter.

The 33-year-old and his wife also produce an online series called "We Need to Talk" about break-ups.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual misconductcatfishu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
Festival cuts ties with founder for sexual misconduct allegations
Global charity accused of having sex parties in Haiti
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Guess co-founder resigns after sex misconduct investigation
More sexual misconduct
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News