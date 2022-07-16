Killer still on the run after aspiring rapper 'Ms. Me' found dead in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a woman found dead outside her car in southeast Houston on Saturday is asking for help to find her killer.
Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, was found shot to death on Fairgreen near Sandrock on July 9 at about 8:30 p.m. She was lying near her car, which was in gear and had crashed into a pile of trash and a mailbox. They are details that only add to her family's pain.
"She was headed places and she didn't deserve to be left in the street like a dog," her sister, Gloria Brock, told ABC13 on Friday. "It devastated us. You can't prepare for pain like this."
Witnesses told Houston police they saw a silver sedan leaving the scene after the shooting. There have been no arrests and no peace for Mendoza's father and no answers for her sister.
"It would help me be stronger for my parents because I'm lost," Brock said.
Mendoza was also known by her artist name, Ms. Me. She had two sons, ages 8 and 10. Her family is asking the public to come forward with information or video that will help police find the killer.
They never expected to be in this situation.
"Life will never be the same. I just wish I had answers. That's it. I want answers. I have none," Brock said.
Family and friends are gathering on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. at George T. Park at 3820 Yellowstone Blvd. for a vigil in Mendoza's honor. They ask that attendees wear red and white.
Her family has also set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for her sons. Houston police ask anyone with information to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
