MALEAH DAVIS: Houston prepares to honor little girl week after body found

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the face Houston has come to know, and now mourn. Four-year-old Maleah Davis was found in rural Arkansas one month after she went missing.

"Four-years-old, she haven't even started life," Patricia Walker said.

Walker never met Maleah but thought of her as one of her own, even writing her a poem. Walker, like so many other Houstonians, is touched by the 4-year-old's story.

EMBED More News Videos

Houston woman writes poem in remembrance of Maleah Davis



"I think, 'Is there anything I could've done differently? Is there anything anyone could've done differently?'" Walker asked.

Another mourner, Raejenell Brandon-Smith, didn't know Maleah, but was shocked by the news of her death.

"It makes you want to hold your kids a little closer," Brandon-Smith said. "Regardless, if she was loved by them, she was loved by me, she was loved by my family, she was loved by all of us."

There will be a walk held Sunday in Maleah's honor at City Hall at 7:30 a.m.

RELATED STORIES


Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News