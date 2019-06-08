MALEAH DAVIS: Houston prepares to honor little girl week after body found

"Four-years-old, she haven't even started life," Patricia Walker said.
Walker never met Maleah but thought of her as one of her own, even writing her a poem. Walker, like so many other Houstonians, is touched by the 4-year-old's story.
"I think, 'Is there anything I could've done differently? Is there anything anyone could've done differently?'" Walker asked.
Another mourner, Raejenell Brandon-Smith, didn't know Maleah, but was shocked by the news of her death.
"It makes you want to hold your kids a little closer," Brandon-Smith said. "Regardless, if she was loved by them, she was loved by me, she was loved by my family, she was loved by all of us."
There will be a walk held Sunday in Maleah's honor at City Hall at 7:30 a.m.
