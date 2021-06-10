Motorcyclist in critical condition after being run over on US-59 in Sugar Land

Crash blocking all mainlanes of US-59 SB at Brazos River has cleared. All lanes are back open @abc13houston #ABC13 https://t.co/Er6BGvx8Ta pic.twitter.com/DKzEVGrxYL — ABC13 Houston Traffic (@abc13traffic) June 10, 2021

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after he was run over by another motorist on US-59 in Sugar Land early Thursday morning.According to city of Sugar Land officials, a man was riding his motorcycle on the southbound lanes of US-59 over the Brazos River just before 2 a.m. when he lost control and fell off of his bike.That's when another vehicle on the roadway struck him, officials said.The driver of that vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight in critical condition.All southbound lanes of US-59 were closed for several hours as crews investigated the scene. The freeway has since reopened.