Motorcyclist dies after crashing into telephone pole in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said officers responded to the crash at about 10 p.m. at 5801 Woodway Drive.

Investigators said a motorcyclist veered off the road and hit a telephone pole. The male driver was found dead at the scene, according to police.

It is unclear what led to the crash, but Lt. Larry Crowson said police are working to find surveillance video and evidence at the scene.

"There was some information a white van may have been involved that may have struck the motorcycle and then fled. We're not sure about that at this point," Crowson said.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.