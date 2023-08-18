HPD said the 32-year-old motorcyclist was struck by an unidentified F-150 driver who ignored the no left turn sign at the intersection. Police said the victim sustained multiple broken bones.

HPD releases photo of F-150 involved in hit-and-run that struck motorcyclist in Montrose area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have released surveillance photos of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 32-year-old man.

The crash happened at about 8:55 p.m. in the 2000 block of Westheimer Road on July 23.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on the 2500 block of North Shepherd Drive, when he was hit.

The suspect driver was traveling southbound on North Shepherd Drive when the driver ignored the no left turn sign at the intersection and struck the motorcycle, according to HPD.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital. The man was hospitalized with multiple broken bones.

The unidentified suspect was driving a red, Ford F-150 and the victim was operating a green Honda motorcycle, police said.

The suspect fled the scene without stopping to provide medical assistance.

The wanted driver has yet to be found, investigators said.

Anyone with information on the wanted driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.