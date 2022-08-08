Motorcyclist ejected from bike, flies over ramp on Eastex Freeway to the North Loop, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist died after being ejected from his bike on the Eastex Freeway connector ramp to the North Loop West on Saturday, according to police.

At about 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash at 4960 Eastex Freeway (North U.S. Highway 59).

A 24-year-old man was riding a black Yamaha FZ-07 motorcycle at high speeds when he struck a side wall, was thrown off his bike, and went over the ramp falling several feet, according to police.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no other persons or vehicles were involved in this crash.