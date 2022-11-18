Bond stays at $2M for man charged in murder of adopted 7-year-old son found dead in washer in Spring

Though prosecutors originally filed a motion to deny bond altogether, they said they don't have the evidence to prove a future dangerousness or seek the death penalty.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge decided to maintain a $2 million bond amount for a man charged with the murder of his adoptive 7-year-old.

Jemaine Thomas, charged with capital murder, appeared before a judge for a court appearance on Friday morning.

This is the first time he appeared since he was charged in his son's death.

Troy Khoeler's body was found in a washing machine at his home in Spring after he was reported missing in July.

SEE ALSO: $2M and $150K bonds set for adoptive parents charged in murder of 7-year-old found in Spring washer

The medical examiner determined that Troy suffered from being beaten, suffocated and possibly drowned.

The boy was found with blood on his nose, a bump on his forehead and bruising on his legs, investigators said. Blood was also found inside the washing machine and in the doorway.

READ MORE: 7-year-old Troy Koehler's parents charged in case of boy's body found in washing machine

In court, Jemaine wore a yellow county jumpsuit, kept his face down, and was polite to the judge when she asked him where he worked. He said he's a chef at Memorial Hermann.

The judge said she'll allow him to keep working if he posts his bond. Though, he's not allowed to come in contact with any children.

Despite the defense's claim that the bond amount is "way beyond what it should be," Jemaine's bond is still set at $2 million.

Prosecutors filed a motion a few days ago to deny bond altogether. Though on Friday, the judge asked the prosecutors if they still wanted to move forward with that motion, and the prosecutor said no.

"So, in those types of hearings you have to be able to prove a future dangerousness, that you're going to seek the death penalty. In this case, the evidence really isn't there to be able to prove that element," Prosecutor Gilbert Sawtelle said. "And $2 million is a considerable amount of money to make for bail. It might as well be no bail."

No major new details were revealed about the investigation into the boy's death.

The prosecutor maintains that this is one of the most egregious cases he's seen. He said both parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, had a deep hatred for their adopted 7-year-old son and were angry because he was stealing their snacks and playing their video games.

Investigators extracted text messages from Tiffany and Jemaine's cell phones.

Court paperwork said Tiffany texted Jemaine that she "Threatened to put (Troy) in the stove and turn it on," until the little boy finally came clean about eating her oatmeal cream pie cookies.

Some of the text messages from Jemaine to Tiffany graphically describe how Jemaine said he was going to kill the 7-year-old.

Tiffany is facing a lesser charge -- injury of a child by commission or omission, meaning they believe she contributed to the boy's abuse or she's at fault for not protecting him.

Her bond is set at $150,000, and she's scheduled to appear in court for the first time next week.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7-year-old boy reported missing in Spring found dead in washing machine, HCSO says

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.