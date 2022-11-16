7-year-old Troy Koehler's parents charged in case of boy's body found in washing machine

Tiffany and Jermaine Thomas adopted little Troy, a foster child, in 2019. CPS confirmed having history with the family.

A 7-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday morning from Spring was found dead in a washing machine, according to an update from the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly four months after a 7-year-old boy's body was found inside his home's washing machine, the Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested the child's adoptive parents on capital murder charges.

The arrests of Jermaine and Tiffany Thomas were announced Tuesday after what Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called "an extensive investigation" into little Troy Koehler's death.

Jermaine Thomas, 42, was charged with capital murder, while Tiffany Thomas, 35, faces injury to a child by omission.

Authorities determined those charges after an autopsy revealed Troy suffered new and previous injuries, leading to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences ruling his death as a homicide.

When asked how the boy died and what his exact injuries were, Sheriff Gonzalez told ABC13, "I don't have all those details."

Troy's case began as a missing persons search on the morning of July 28. Deputies said Troy was last seen in the 4400 block of Rosegate in Spring's Birnamwood subdivision.

Homicide unit officers arrived at the home and interviewed the parents. That's when authorities were led to search the home thoroughly.

A couple of hours after the missing persons report was submitted, deputies found Troy fully clothed in a top-load washing machine, located in the garage.

HCSO didn't give more information beyond the boy's body being in the laundry appliance.

Texas CPS confirmed to Eyewitness News that Troy was a foster child, who was adopted by the family in 2019. CPS added that the family has history with the agency, but exact details were not immediately disclosed.

Troy's birthday took place about two and a half weeks before his death.

