3 ways to celebrate Mom if you're on a budget

Stumped on what to do for Mom? Let ABC13's Rita Gsrcia help you figure it out!

How about some "Me time" for Mother's day or quality time with the gals?

Below, we put together a list of fun and affordable options to show your appreciation for Mom on her special day.

Mother's Day Market - Heights Mercantile

The Heights Mercantile Mother's Day Market is a good option if you're looking for a place where mom can pick out her own gift. This is a free, kid- and pet-friendly event. They're open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 714 Yale St.

Second Sundays at Trebly Park Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite

A picnic at Trebly Park near downtown Houston could be a fun option if mom loves the outdoors.

Every second Sunday of the month, people can enjoy live music, and it happens to coincide with Mother's Day, so get there early to grab a good spot for free.

Rooftop Yoga at The Westin Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite

Westin's Yoga on the Roof is also an option for giving mom the gift of relaxation. For $30, Moms can enjoy beautiful views and peaceful scenery in The Woodlands this weekend.