Mother shoots son in leg during argument over wrecked car in Sunnyside, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother is cooperating with police after allegedly shooting her son after an argument early Saturday in the city's Sunnyside area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 9500 of Fairfield Street near Sparrow after reports of a shooting.

Lt. Wilkins with HPD said the mother and son got into an argument after the son reportedly wrecked her car.

At one point, the son reportedly attacked his mom, causing her to retrieve a gun and shoot him in the leg, according to HPD.

Houston Fire Department officials arrived and transported the man, whose condition is unknown, to the hospital.

An investigation is underway.