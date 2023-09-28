The FBI ran the plates of the truck the suspects were in. It came back to a man who investigators say the victim knew.

Truck used in woman's alleged kidnapping in Stafford belongs to man the victim knew, FBI says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Five people accused of kidnapping a mother leaving for work in the Stafford area on Wednesday were tracked down, arrested, and charged.

The Stafford Police Department said the suspects forced the woman into her own car. This all allegedly happened on Pecan Lane near Hackberry as the victim was leaving for work at 6 a.m.

Police named Jose Gonzalez Hernandez, Claudia Elizabeth Rojas Rivas, Pablo Mendez-Cruz, Kelvin Gustavo Cruz, and Williams Noe Redondo-Ramirez as the suspects charged in the case.

The victim's husband said he heard his wife screaming and ran outside in the middle of what was happening. He tried to help his wife but said one of the suspects pulled out a gun before leaving with his wife in the car.

Investigators said the man received a phone call.

"Shortly after leaving, the husband received a phone call from an unknown phone number demanding a payment of $10,000 or threaten to cause bodily injury to his wife," Luciano Lopez with the Stafford Police Department said.

When detectives arrived on scene, a neighbor said they noticed a suspicious black Ram pickup in the neighborhood and witnessed the attack. That neighbor ended up firing two warning shots in an attempt to scare the suspects. No one was hit.

Multiple agencies, including the Sugar Lland Police Department, the FBI, and the Galveston Police Department worked together to track down the victim's car and the suspects' truck. Utilizing cameras, investigators got the plate on the black pickup truck. It returned to Brayan Rodriguez, also known as Jose Gonzalez Hernandez, who is someone investigators say the victim knew.

A cellphone number for Hernandez was found, and the FBI used that to track down his location to East Beach in Galveston. From there, local officers moved in.

"They located the victim lying on the floorboard and her hands tied behind her back," Lopez said.

All five suspects were taken into custody and are at the Galveston County Jail. They are facing charges there, as well as federal charges, and will eventually be taken back to Fort Bend County, where they are facing more charges of aggravated kidnapping.

We were told the victim in this case did not appear to have serious injuries after surviving the ordeal. There has not been any word yet on a motive.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.