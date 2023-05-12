Morgan Wallen reschedules Houston concert for 6 months after original date at Minute Maid Park

Morgan Wallen fans, check your calendar to see if you're still free in November! The "Wasted On You" singer said he has to take six weeks of rest due to a vocal cord injury.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- County music star Morgan Wallen announced when he'll be coming to Houston for his "One Night At a Time" tour after he had to postpone six weeks of concerts due to a vocal cord injury.

In a post on Instagram, the "Wasted On You" singer announced he'll perform at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 18, 2023 -- nearly six months after the original date of May 26.

Wallen announced to fans earlier this week that he had to take a six-week break due to vocal fold trauma.

He said he went on 10 days of vocal rest before performing three shows last weekend in Florida, but he felt "terrible" by the last show.

Doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center told him he managed to re-injure his vocal cords.

"They want me not to talk at all, but they said if I need to, that's OK for something like this," Wallen said in the video. "They told me that if I do this the right way, that I'll get back to 100%. They also said that if I don't listen and I keep singing, I'll permanently damage my voice. So, for the longevity of my career, this is just the choice I have to make. I hate it."

In addition to the vocal cord injury, Wallen said he also recently tore a muscle, so this time will also allow that injury to heal.

Wallen said tickets for the original dates will be honored for rescheduled performances.

The six-week vocal rest will impact his scheduled performances at multiple music festivals, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and the ACM Lifting Lives event -- in addition to the tour dates.