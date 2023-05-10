Morgan Wallen announces 6-week vocal rest, postponing Houston concert, due to vocal cord injury

Bad news if you had tickets to see the popular country star later this month at Minute Maid Park. "For the longevity of my career, this is just the choice I have to make. I hate it."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Popular country singer Morgan Wallen won't be coming to Houston this month, despite a concert that was originally scheduled for May 26.

In a video posted to social media, the award-winning artist said he's postponing six weeks of concerts due to injured vocal cords.

Wallen said he went on 10 days of vocal rest before performing three shows last weekend in Florida, but he felt "terrible" by the last show.

Doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center told him he managed to re-injure his vocal cords. Due to vocal fold trauma, he said he's going on vocal rest for six weeks.

"They want me not to talk at all, but they said if I need to, that's OK for something like this," Wallen said in the video. "They told me that if I do this the right way, that I'll get back to 100%. They also said that if I don't listen and I keep singing, I'll permanently damage my voice. So, for the longevity of my career, this is just the choice I have to make. I hate it."

In addition to the vocal cord injury, Wallen said he also recently tore a muscle, so this time will also allow that injury to heal.

He was scheduled to perform on May 26 at Minute Maid Park as part of his "One Night At a Time" tour.

Wallen said tickets for the original dates will be honored for rescheduled performances. Though, so far, the new dates haven't been announced.

The six-week vocal rest will impact his scheduled performances at multiple music festivals, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and the ACM Lifting Lives event -- in addition to the tour dates.